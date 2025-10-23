Ford Backup Camera Not Working? Another Recall Issued

Ford recalls about 1.5 million vehicles due to backup camera failures.

October 23, 2025 — If your Ford backup camera is not working, the automaker has announced its 16th recall under the official heading of, "Back Over Prevention."

That's 16 Ford backup camera-related recalls just in 2025. So far.

This rearview camera failure recall includes 1.5 million of these vehicles.

2015-2019 Ford Flex

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Lincoln MKT

2015 Lincoln MKZ

2015-2016 Ford C-Max

2015-2016 Ford Escape

2015-2016 Ford Taurus

2016 Ford Fusion

2018-2019 Ford Taurus

2019 Lincoln MKT

2019 Ford Fiesta

2020 Ford Mustang

If your Ford backup camera is not working and your vehicle isn't on the list above, see if your vehicle is included in other Ford backup camera recalls this year.

This latest recall was announced because the rearview cameras may display distorted, intermittent or blank images when the vehicles are shifted into REVERSE. A vehicle violates federal safety standards without a functioning backup camera.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in January regarding rearview camera failure complaints on nine different Ford models.

As of September 24, Ford was aware of 12,487 backup camera warranty claims received since July 2014. Additionally, Ford knows of 339 complaints and five vehicle crashes, but no injuries.

Ford's backup camera problems and the resulting recalls are well known and cost the automaker a $165 million penalty from the federal government in November 2024.

This is Ford's 126th safety recall of 2025, so dealerships are a little behind with repairs. Eventually dealers will replace the backup cameras if necessary. But it may take until mid-2026 for that to happen.

Ford and Lincoln rearview camera recall letters will first be mailed between October 20 and October 25, 2025, letting owners know about the camera failures.

Second camera recall letters will be mailed when dealers have the replacement backup cameras, but those letters are not expected to be mailed until June 29 to July 3, 2026.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 25SA9.