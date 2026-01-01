Recall: Ford F-250 and F-350 Axle Shafts May Break

Ford recalls 7,500 trucks because the right rear axle shafts may not have been properly heat treated

January 1, 2026 — Ford has recalled 7,500 model year 2026 Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks equipped with right rear axle shafts that may break because they may have been improperly heat treated.

A broken axle shaft can allow a truck to roll away while in PARK or lose propulsion while driving.

Ford discovered the problem in November when four trucks suffered fractures of the right rear axle shafts during impact testing. Engineers determined the supplier made mistakes during heat treatment with 28 axle shafts, but to find those all the trucks need to be inspected.

A Ford driver may hear noise if the rear axle shaft is going out, but Ford is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

A Canadian version of the recall involves 683 trucks.

Ford truck recall letters will be mailed between January 5 and January 9, 2026, and dealers will replace the right rear axle shafts if dated with a certain code.

Owners of Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about axle shaft recall number 25SD8.