Ford E-Transit Halfshaft Problems Cause Recall of 32,000 Vans

Rear axle halfshafts can disengage and leave the electric E-Transit vans without motive power.

December 17, 2025 — A Ford E-Transit electric van recall involves more than 32,000 vans at risk of losing power while driving.

The Ford recall affects 2022-2025 E-Transit vans equipped with left rear axle halfshafts that may partially disengage from the power drive units.

This will cause the van to lose motive power.

According to Ford:

"Left rear halfshafts may not be fully inserted into the Primary Drive Unit (PDU) on affected vehicles, which may lead to premature wear of the halfshaft splines. If the splines on the halfshaft are prematurely worn such that they do not have sufficient spline engagement to transfer torque to the axle side-gear, there is a possibility of a loss of motive power while driving."

The problem can also create another serious problem because the van can roll away when shifted into PARK. Owners should always engage the electric parking brakes.

The problem was discovered in May when a 2025 E-Transit showed evidence of a rear left-hand axle shaft seal leak. Ford’s engineers determined the seal leak was likely caused by too much movement between the seal and halfshaft which resulted in premature seal wear.

Ford has received four warranty claims but no reports of crashes or injuries.

About the only sign of a problem is a leaking seal from the rear left-hand axle shaft.

Ford has announced about 145 safety recalls in 2025 and dealerships are swamped making recall repairs. Engineers are working on how the electric vans will be repaired, but interim E-Transit recall letters will be mailed between December 22 and December 26, 2025.

However, final recall letters won't be mailed until the end of March 2026 when dealers are ready to repair the vans.

Ford E-Transit owners may call 866-436-7332.