Ford Backup Camera Recall Affects Flex, Fiesta and Lincoln MKT

More than 30,000 vehicles recalled after rearview camera images act goofy.

January 5, 2025 — Ford backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 30,000 model year 2019 Ford Flex, 2019 Ford Fiesta and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles.

Ford discovered the rearview camera images were appearing distorted, upside down or the display screens were blank.

Ford's engineers haven't determined the exact root cause of the problem but believe it may be in the cameras.

"Root cause has been unconfirmed and is still under investigation, but teardown analysis of returned camera samples has identified presence of solder joint fractures between the microcontroller and PCB." — Ford

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in August 2024 regarding 24 complaints about 2019 Ford Flex backup camera problems.

Flex owners reported no backup camera images, black or blue screens, fuzzy, flashing and inverted images.

A search of camera-related information showed increased warranty claims for Flex vehicles built after May 2019. Ford also saw camera problems in 2019 Fiesta and 2019 Lincoln MKT vehicles built after June 2019.

Ford backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed February 2025, but how the vehicles will be repaired is currently unknown.

Ford owners with questions about the backup camera recall should call 866-436-7332. Ford's backup camera recall number is 24S75.