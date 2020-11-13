Chevy Bolt Fire Recall: Better Park Outside

General Motors recalls 68,700 Bolt EVs after reports of fires and injuries.

November 13, 2020 — A Chevy Bolt fire recall has been issued for nearly 68,700 Bolt EV cars worldwide following at least five fires and two injuries.

Owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolts should park outside and away from anything that could burn, at least until the recalled electric cars are fixed.

The Chevrolet Bolt fire recall affects nearly 51,000 Bolts in the U.S., all manufactured with high-voltage lithium-ion batteries produced by LG Chem of Korea.

The automaker says model year 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV cars use different battery cell designs and therefore not included in the fire recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation in October after Chevy Bolt fires.

Federal investigators say at least three owners report the fires originated under the rear seats then spread to the rest of the cars. In all cases, the cars were parked and the batteries were allegedly fully charged or nearly 100% charged.

Chevy Bolt Fire Recall Repair

The Chevy Bolt fire recall involves a GM dealership updating software beginning November 17 to prevent the battery from reaching a 100% charge. The update will allegedly limit the battery charge to 90% its capacity, at least as an interim action while the automaker investigates the root cause of the Bolt fires.

In addition to warning Chevy Bolt owners to park outside and away from structures, the fire recall includes directions for 2017-2018 Bolt owners to change the battery charge settings to the "Hill Top Reserve" options.

Owners of 2019 Bolts should change the battery charge settings to "Target Charge Level" at 90%.

Affected Chevrolet Bolt customers should schedule a dealer appointment beginning November 17.

"Our engineers are working around the clock to identify a permanent fix and we intend to deploy a final remedy to remove the 90% limitation as quickly as possible after the first of the year, 2021." - General Motors

Chevy Bolt owners are advised to call 833-EVCHEVY or contact a local GM dealership about the Chevy Bolt fire recall.