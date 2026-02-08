Samuel Tremblett Allegedly Died Due to Tesla Door Handles

Lawsuit claims Tesla Model Y driver Samuel Tremblett died when the door handles lost power.

February 8, 2026 — A Tesla Model Y door handle lawsuit claims 20-year-old Samuel Tremblett died because the 2021 Model Y was defective.

At about 1:00 a.m. on October 29, 2025, Samuel Tremblett was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y on Route 138 in Easton, Massachusetts when the Model Y went out of control. The Tesla left its lane, crossed the opposing lane, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Mr. Tremblett used the emergency 911 calling system and told the dispatcher the Model Y was on fire and he couldn't escape. According to the call, Mr. Tremblett told the dispatcher:

“I’m stuck in a car crash. ...I can’t get out, please help me. ... I can’t breathe. ... It’s on fire, it’s on fire. Help please. ... I am going to die. ... I’m dying. Help... I’m dying... Help...Help.”

First responders were at first unable to remove Tremblett from the Model Y due to the fire. The lawsuit alleges Mr. Tremblett died from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

According to the lawsuit, Tremblett was killed due to the "defective and unreasonably dangerous electronic system for operating the door handles." A vehicle can lose electrical power in a crash which prevents the electronic door handles from operating.

However, the 2021 Tesla Model Y is equipped with a manual interior front door release located on the door directly above the door switches.

You can see the location of the Model Y interior manual door release here.

The lawsuit doesn't allege if Mr. Tremblett attempted to use the manual door release, but the lawsuit says the "location and markings are not readily discernable."

The lawsuit also doesn't mention if the front doors were capable of opening after the frontal crash. The forces involved in a frontal crash can deform the frame and jam the doors.

The plaintiff also complains the Model Y was equipped with a lithium-ion battery system prone to “thermal runaway” when a fast-moving fire spreads and is extremely difficult to extinguish.

According to the Model Y lawsuit:

"Tesla knew or should have known of the defective and unreasonably dangerous condition of the 2021 Model Y, including the vehicle that was being driven by Samuel Tremblett."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the 2021 Tesla Model Y a 5-star safety rating, the highest possible. And the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2021 Tesla Model Y a Top Safety Pick+.

The Tesla Model Y door handle lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts (Boston): Jacquelyn Tremblett, As Personal Representative of the Estate of Samuel Tremblett, v. Tesla, Inc.