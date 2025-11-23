GM V8 Engine Lawsuit Claims L87 Engines Are Dangerous

GMC Sierra 1500 owner files class action lawsuit over connecting rods that destroy engines.

November 23, 2025 — A General Motors V8 engine lawsuit alleges these vehicles have defective L87 engines that are destroyed by dangerous connecting rod bearings.

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL

The General Motors V8 engine lawsuit was filed by Illinois plaintiff Ronald S. Hermanowicz who purchased a new 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 in June 2024. But in March 2025, the plaintiff heard a loud ticking noise coming from the L87 engine and the truck died.

His truck was towed to a GM dealer where it was found: “Rod bearings had spun damaging the rods and crankshaft and putting metal throughout the engine.” The plaintiff complains he had to wait three weeks before the L87 engine, radiator and oil cooler lines were replaced.

The plaintiff doesn't claim he paid for any repairs, but he paid $405 to file the GM engine class action for more than $5 million.

According to the plaintiff, GM's actions regarding the V8 L87 engines are not good enough to repair the vehicles.

The class action lawsuit alleges the V8 engines have dangerous defects that cause the connecting rod bearings to become damaged. The engines also suffer from crankshaft dimensions that are out of the intended specifications.

General Motors has purportedly known the engines are defective since at least 2021.

GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are aware of at least 28,102 field complaints or incidents, 14,332 which involved allegations of loss of propulsion. There have also been 12 alleged crashes and 12 injuries.

Owners complained the V8 engines suffered from bearing failures and many incidents involved connecting rods that punctured the L87 engine blocks.

A V8 L87 engine recall was announced for nearly 600,000, but the engine class action lawsuit alleges the repairs are not good enough. If dealers found no obvious engine problems with the crankshafts or camshafts, every vehicle would have the factory oil replaced.

But the replacement oil supposedly "increases drag on internal engine components, negatively affecting performance and fuel consumption, and decreasing the vehicle’s resale value."

The GM V8 engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Ronald S. Hermanowicz v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Meyer Wilson Werning Co., LPA, and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP.