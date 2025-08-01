Cadillac VISTIQ and Cadillac LYRIQ Recalled Over Loose Bolts

About 50 Cadillac all-electric SUVs may have loose or missing battery bolts.

August 1, 2025 — A 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ and 2025 Cadillac LYRIQ recall involves just 53 all-electric SUVs, but it's still a serious problem which caused the recall.

According to General Motors, the recalled Cadillac VISTIQ and Cadillac LYRIQ SUVs may have loose or missing battery bolts.

The high voltage battery bolts are supposed to attach the battery to the interior floor of the vehicle. Loose or missing bolts can allow the battery to become damaged in a crash.

A damaged high voltage battery in an electric vehicle can be trouble and easily cause a battery fire.

Cadillac LYRIQ and Cadillac VISTIQ recall letters are expected to be mailed September 8, 2025, and dealers will tighten loose bolts or replace missing bolts.

Cadillac SUV owners may call Cadillac at 800-333-4223 and ask about GM recall number N252511300.