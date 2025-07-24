GM Engine Recall Lawsuit: 28,102 Complaints, 42 Fires, 12 Crashes

Class action lawsuit alleges recall for 6.2-liter engine failures is itself a failure.

July 23, 2025 — A General Motors class action lawsuit alleges a recall of about 600,000 vehicles fails to repair the engine problems.

The 6.2-liter L87 engine class action lawsuit includes these vehicles:

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into GM engine failures, and this was followed by a recall of nearly 600,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The GM engine class action alleges the automaker knew the engines were defective and would fail before the vehicles were first sold. But instead of repairing the engine defects prior to sale, the automaker allegedly chose to market and sell the vehicles GM knew would completely fail one day.

The plaintiffs further complain the GM L87 recall is not good enough because the defective 6.2L engines will allegedly be replaced with equally defective 6.2L engines.

Additionally, the two customers who sued complain GM failed to "address the root causes of the Engine Defect, leaving Plaintiffs and Class Members at continued risk of a catastrophic engine failure. The safety risk arising from the Engine Defect, remains unremedied."

The GM engine class action lawsuit was filed by Georgia plaintiffs Anthony Lofton and Betty Sherman. In 2021, plaintiff Lofton funded Betty Sherman’s purchase of a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 that had about 13,000 miles on the odometer.

The lawsuit alleges for several months prior to May 2025, Lofton heard ticking and knocking noise until the L87 engine heated up. He would also sometimes hear the engine misfire in various conditions.

During the first week of May 2025 Lofton was driving when the L87 engine died and wouldn't restart. The plaintiff discovered 2021-2024 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks were recalled for L87 engine failures and his truck had set diagnostic trouble code P0016.

This indicates misalignment between the camshaft and crankshaft and the L87 engine needs to be replaced under the recall. It's estimated about 3% of the GM L87 engines will require replacements.

However, the plaintiffs complain their truck has been sitting at a General Motors dealership since early May.

Not only has the truck allegedly lost its value, the class action lawsuit alleges the plaintiff is still making payments on a truck he cannot use. Mr. Lofton complains he has been forced to rent a vehicle several times because he has been deprived of use of the vehicle.

"Anthony Lofton would not have funded the purchase of the Class Vehicle, or would have paid less for it, had he known about the Engine Defect." — GM engine lawsuit

Information provided by General Motors and its L87 engine recall says, “[t]he connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure.”

"According to GM, there are 'two primary root causes, both of which are attributable to supplier manufacturing and quality issues: (1) rod-bearing damage from sediment on connecting rods and crankshaft-oil galleries; and (2) out of specification crankshaft dimensions and surface finish.'”

General Motors opened an investigation which found 28,102 field complaints or incidents in the U.S. related to L87 engine failures due to crankshaft, connecting rod, or engine bearing failures. More than 14,300 of those engine complaints involved the vehicles losing power/propulsion.

Those L87 engine complaints and incidents were reported between April 29, 2021, and February 3, 2025. GM also found 12 alleged crashes caused by 6.2L engine failures and 12 injuries. However, GM says "all specifically alleged injuries were minor or non-physical, and most were not crash related."

"GM also identified 42 potentially related fire allegations in the U.S., but in the majority of these cases (a) the causation of these incidents is unclear and (b) the alleged fire damage is contained to the engine compartment and consistent with damage that can occur, in rare instances, during engine failure." — GM's engine failure investigation

The General Motors 6.2L engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Betty Sherman and Anthony Lofton v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm PC, and Barrack, Rodos & Bacine.