GM L87 Engine Failures Investigated in Nearly 877,000 Vehicles

General Motors L87 engine failures may be caused by bearing failures.

January 18, 2025 — GM L87 engine failures are being investigated in nearly 878,000 vehicles after complaints about bearing failures in these vehicles:

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

Owners complain the General Motors L87 V8 engine bearings fail and cause the L87 engines to seize. GM owners also complain the L87 engine bearings fail and cause the connecting rods to puncture the engine blocks.

The owner of a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 describes the L87 engine failure his truck experienced.

"On June 16, 2024, my vehicle stalled on a 70 mph interstate. I was able to get to the side and attempt to restart. After ten minutes, the vehicle restarted and I received a message of "Low Battery". I drove it immediately to the dealership and advised service. The next day I called the dealership for a status update and was advised the engine seized. The vehicle had 3,212 miles on it at the time. The dealership ultimately received permission to replace the engine which took about three and a half weeks. The vehicle is simply not the same and has several issues since. One was a No Start and No Power."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation into L87 engine failures based on owner complaints which also allege they had no warning prior to the L87 engine failures.

Federal safety regulators did not release additional details, but NHTSA will "determine the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues."