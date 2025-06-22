GM Lawsuit Says Keyless Entry Systems and Key Fobs Are Hacked

GMC truck owner claims his truck was stolen because a criminal hacked the key fob.

June 22, 2025 — A General Motors class action lawsuit alleges several models can be stolen after the keyless entry systems and key fobs are hacked and intercepted.

The GM keyless entry class action includes these 2010 to present vehicles.

Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet Suburban

Chevrolet Silverado

GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon XL

GMC Sierra

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade ESV

According to the lawsuit, tens of thousands of those vehicles are defective because criminals can hack and clone the keyless entry systems and key fobs.

The lawsuit quotes Chevrolet by saying the Keyless Open and Keyless Start can:

“[L]ock and unlock doors, access the liftgate or trunk, and start your vehicle without removing your key fob from your pocket or bag, as long as it’s within range. When you approach the vehicle with the key fob within a three-foot range of the door, pressing the button on the driver’s door handle once will unlock the driver’s door; pressing it again within five seconds will unlock all doors.”

GM Key Fob Hacking Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

The GM keyless entry lawsuit was filed by Texas plaintiff Jeremy Burkett who purchased a used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 in April 2017, and he was provided two keyless entry remotes. During the early morning hours of November 9, 2022, his 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 was stolen from his driveway, causing him to file an insurance claim and police report.

The plaintiff believes an unknown thief was able to hold up a cloning device to the front door (close to where his keys were typically stored) to transmit the key fob’s signal to a cloning device. The plaintiff complains this was done to trick his truck into thinking the authentic key fob was nearby.

The plaintiff believes this was how the truck was stolen because no windows were broken and the vehicle alarm wasn't activated. The class action alleges the plaintiff never recovered his GMC Sierra 1500, but he was compensated by his insurance company for the total loss.

The plaintiff says he purchased a new 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 in May 2023 and equipped with a push start ignition system and keyless entry. The plaintiff claims his new vehicle is also defective due to the keyless entry system, but the lawsuit doesn't explain why he purchased a truck he believes is just as defective as his previous truck.

And he complains he "constantly worries about theft."

"He wonders every time he parks if it is a safe place or if he should look for some place safer. He does not feel comfortable keeping a USB cord in his new vehicle. Finally, when his car was stolen things were missing that had his address on it. This caused him stress and anxiety as he does not know who might have his address, and he worries if he is safe at home now." — GM class action lawsuit

GM Keyless Entry Class Action Lawsuit

The GM keyless entry lawsuit alleges the key fobs can be hacked when a cloning device intercepts the wireless signal. Once the cloning device has the intercepted information, a vehicle can be unlocked and stolen without triggering the alarm system.

The class action lawsuit also alleges the vehicles contain defective OBDII ports that make the vehicles "a favorite of thieves across the country who can steal the car in under a few minutes. Thieves can easily access the OBDII port and connect a handheld device purchased online to tap into the car’s computer system, program a new key fob, and drive off."

General Motors allegedly has done nothing to prevent harm to customers even though the automaker has supposedly long known criminals can illegally clone the key fobs and keyless entry systems. And the lawsuit blames GM for when a thief steals a vehicle and drives recklessly after the theft.

Claiming GM conducts deceptive and fraudulent business practices, vehicle owners have allegedly suffered "an ascertainable loss of money and/or property in the form of, for example, loss of value, loss of use of the vehicles, repair costs, insurance deductible costs, higher insurance premiums, lost time, and other inconvenience and anguish."

Similar to lawsuits filed against Hyundai and Kia regarding teenage criminals stealing vehicles, this General Motors keyless entry lawsuit places the blame on GM, not the criminals breaking laws.

The GM keyless entry and key fob class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division): Jeremy Burkett v. General Motors Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Steckler Wayne & Love PLLC, Carter Arnett PLLC, and Dortch Lindstrom Livingston Law Group.