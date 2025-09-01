GM Windshield Wiper Recall is Needed, Argues Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges General Motors windshield wipers suddenly fail when driving.

September 1, 2025 — A class action lawsuit alleges a GM windshield wiper recall is needed for 2023-2024 models because the wipers can fail in all operational modes.

The General Motors windshield wiper lawsuit includes these vehicles:

2023-2024 GMC Yukon / GMC Yukon XL

2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2023-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade / Cadillac Escalade ESV

The GM class action lawsuit was filed by New Jersey plaintiff Kevin McKee who purchased a new 2023 GMC Yukon XL. The vehicle came with a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

The windshield wipers first failed when the GMC Yukon had less than 12,000 on it when driving in light rain. The plaintiff complains the windshield wipers failed in all modes and stopped in the middle of the windshield. Restarting the vehicle didn't help.

The class action says the GM windshield wipers failed multiple times over the next several months when the wipers were in "manual low-speed mode, high-speed mode, and automatic rain-sensing mode."

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff took the vehicle to GM dealers for windshield wiper repairs on eight separate occasions but the problem was never repaired.

"Despite various component replacements, software updates, and hours of technician labor, the issue remains unresolved. The defect is intermittent and does not generate diagnostic trouble codes, leading many service technicians to return the vehicle as 'no fault found.'” — GM windshield wiper failure lawsuit

The class action alleges the vehicles cannot be driven in rain, snow or any type of bad weather because the windshield wipers could fail at any time.

The class action further alleges General Motors has received "numerous consumer complaints and warranty repair requests" but the plaintiff doesn't say how many.

GM Windshield Wiper Recall and Bulletins

The past includes an investigation, warranty extension (N192266181) and a GM windshield wiper recall, but the actions didn't include 2023-2024 GM models.

But in January 2024 and revised the following month, General Motors sent dealerships technical service bulletin PIE0774 (MC-10249585-0001) titled, "Engineering Information - Windshield Wipers Intermittently Inoperative When on Low Setting."

The bulletin involves 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon vehicles.

GM told dealers to collect all information when a customer complains of windshield wiper problems in those models.

"Some customers may comment on the windshield wipers intermittently inoperative when on low setting. GM Engineering is attempting to determine the root cause of the above condition. Engineering has a need to gather information on vehicles PRIOR to repair that may exhibit this condition. As a result, this information will be used to "root cause" the customer's concern and develop/validate a field fix." — GM bulletin PIE0774

The plaintiff complains the bulletin doesn't fix the windshield wiper problems and merely treats vehicle owners as "test subjects." Without a GM windshield wiper recall or an effective repair, the plaintiff complains drivers are stuck without safe vehicles to drive.

The GM windshield wiper failure class action lawsuit was originally filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Law Division of Union County, but now transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Kevin McKee v. General Motors Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Furia Law, LLC.