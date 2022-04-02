GM Windshield Wiper Recall Includes Equinox and Terrain

General Motors recalls more than 681,000 SUVs following a previous recall and investigation.

April 2, 2022 — A GM windshield wiper recall includes 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles equipped with ball joints in the windshield wiper modules that may corrode, causing one or both windshield wipers to fail.

More than 681,000 Equinox and Terrain SUVs are involved in the GM windshield wiper recall for dealerships to inspect and possibly replace the wiper modules.

According to GM, the ball joints in the windshield wiper modules may become extremely corroded to the point one or more ball joints separate from their sockets while the windshield wipers are in use.

Customers complained their wipers failed at the very time drivers needed them.

The General Motors wiper problem goes back to 2016 when the automaker announced a windshield wiper recall for 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. More than 367,800 vehicles were recalled, but only for model year 2013.

Hundreds of Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain owners continued to complain about wiper failures which caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open an investigation in November 2018.

Safety regulators said they saw evidence GM should have included additional Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain model years in the 2016 recall.

That investigation was upgraded in 2019 after NHTSA learned of 1,900 complaints about windshield wiper failures.

GM windshield wiper recall letters are expected to be mailed May 2, 2022.

Chevrolet Equinox owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 and GMC Terrain customers can call 800-462-8782.

GM's windshield wiper recall number is N212352530.