GM Continental Tire Recall Affects 31,000 Vehicles

Recall includes 21-inch all-season Continental tires for partial or full tread detachment.

October 25, 2025 — General Motors has issued a Continental Tire recall if the recalled tires are installed on certain 2025–2026 Cadillac Optiq and 2025–2026 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles.

More than 31,000 of the recalled vehicles are equipped with one or more 21-inch all-season Continental tires installed as original equipment. However, it doesn't mean all the tires are defective.

GM had no choice but to recall the vehicles because Continental recalled the tires which were produced during the week of October 6, 2024 (DOT week 4024).

The photo shows an example of where the DOT week date code is located on the tire.

According to GM, the 21-inch all-season Continental tires may experience partial or full tread detachment because they were produced with a "nonconforming tread base rubber compound."

General Motors also warns a faulty tire may show localized tread wear or bulging in the tread area, and a driver may notice excessive vibration or noise.

A recall in Canada includes 8,345 GM vehicles.

Cadillac Optiq and Chevrolet Equinox EV Continental tire recall letters will be mailed December 1, 2025.

GM dealers will inspect all four tire sidewalls to look for DOT date code 4024. If any of the four tires contain the 4024 DOT date marking it must be replaced.

According to federal regulations, all recalled tires must be completely disabled within 24 hours of removal from a vehicle.

Cadillac Optiq owners may call 800-333-4223, and Chevrolet Equinox EV customers may call 800-222-1020.

The GM Continental Tire recall number is N252525030.