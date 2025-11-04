GM Ultium Charger Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Florida

Lawsuit says GM Ultium PowerUP chargers trip circuit breakers and overheat.

November 3, 2025 — A class action lawsuit filed in Florida alleges 2022-2024 GM Ultium chargers are defective and unfit to charge electric vehicles.

Florida plaintiffs Rick and Kerry Kriseman purchased a GM Ultium PowerUP charger in August 2024 from a Cadillac dealership and began having trouble shortly after buying the EV charger.

The plaintiffs complain the internal breaker inside the GM Ultium charger gets tripped repeatedly which causes the Ultium PowerUP to fail.

The couple contend they have to flip their home circuit breaker while trying to get the GM Ultium to begin charging. Even then, it may take multiple attempts to charge their vehicle.

The plaintiffs further assert the GM Ultium PowerUP charger sometimes overheats to the point the car alarm is activated.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs continue to have problems charging their vehicle due to the alleged GM Ultium charger defects.

The GM Ultium charger class action lawsuit currently includes:

"All persons who purchased—in Florida and either directly from General Motors (GM) or from a GM authorized store and/or dealership—a 2022, 2023, or 2024 model year Ultium PowerUP charger."

According to the class action, the GM chargers cannot do the job General Motors advertised they would do for electric vehicles. Advertising from GM purportedly says one thing while customers experience the opposite, especially concerning consistency and safety.

The GM class action lawsuit says the Ultium PowerUP electric vehicle chargers were defective from the beginning and GM knew the chargers would fail from the time they were first sold to dealers and vehicle owners.

And the plaintiffs complain there was no way for them to know the EV chargers were not fit for their intended purpose and didn't know buying an Ultium charger would be a waste of money.

The GM Ultium charger class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Tampa Division): Kriseman, et al., v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Morgan & Morgan.