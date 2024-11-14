GM Recalls 514,000 Vehicles After Rear Wheels Lock-Up

GM recall issued following 1,888 reports of locked-up rear wheels on trucks and SUVs.

November 13, 2024 — General Motors has issued a recall of more than 514,000 diesel vehicles following 1,888 reports of locked-up rear wheels on trucks and SUVs between January 30, 2020, and August 2, 2024.

"GM also identified eleven alleged incidents potentially related to the condition, including vehicles veering off the roadway and, in some cases, incurring minor property damage. Three minor injuries were also reported, none of which were associated with a collision."

These vehicles are recalled because the transmission control valves may fail and lock-up the rear wheels.

2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020-2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2020-2022 GMC Sierra 2500

2020-2022 GMC Sierra 3500

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

"Excessive wear within the transmission control valve body can cause a fluid leak leading to a pressure drop that causes certain valves to move unexpectedly." — General Motors

GM dealers will install new transmission control module software that will monitor valve performance and detect excess wear about 10,000 miles before the rear wheels would lock-up.

According to GM, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear which prevents the possibility of the rear wheels locking up. Those events apparently occur during a downshift from eighth gear.

In addition, service engine lights and reduced propulsion messages will appear and the shifting may seem harsh.

About 52,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

GM recall letters are expected to be mailed December 9, 2024.

Owners may contact GM customer service at 888-988-7267, Cadillac at 800-458-8006, GMC customer service at 800-462-8782 or Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

The transmission control valve recall number is N242454440.