GM Engine Failure Recall Investigation Opened

Nearly 600,000 vehicles included in probe of complaints about GM L87 6.2L engine failures.

January 19, 2026 — A General Motors engine failure recall is under a federal investigation after vehicle owners complained their L87 6.2-liter V8 engines failed even though they were supposed to be repaired.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened the investigation into nearly 600,000 GM vehicles that were recalled in April 2025.

Thee GM engine failure recall included these vehicles:

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL

There have been at least 36 complaints about GM L87 engines that failed after recall repairs had been completed.

The GM Engine Failure Recall

The April 2025 recall followed a previous federal investigation into GM L87 engine failures and other problems.

Customers complained about abnormal engine noise and knocking, high RPMs, problems during shifting and illuminated check engine lights. The engines could also fail to start and then completely fail.

General Motors said the engine failure recall was necessary because the connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components could have manufacturing defects.

"Engine teardown analysis identified two primary root causes, both of which are attributable to supplier manufacturing and quality issues:(1) rod-bearing damage from sediment on connecting rods and crankshaft-oil galleries; and (2) out of specification crankshaft dimensions and surface finish." — NHTSA

GM dealers were told to test for diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P0016 and if that code was found the L87 engine would be replaced.

If the DTC wasn't found a dealer was supposed to drain the engine oil and refill with GM dexos R 0W-40 oil, which has a higher viscosity than the original oil. Additionally, the oil filter was replaced and a new 0W-40 oil fill cap was installed.

Based on the latest complaints, NHTSA must determine if the engine failure recall repairs were a waste of time and why.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the GM engine failure recall investigation.