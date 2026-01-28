Volkswagen ID.4 Battery Fire Recall Announced

Several high voltage battery 'thermal events' reported in 2023-2024 VW ID.4 SUVs.

January 27, 2026 — Until the vehicles are repaired, drivers of 2023-2024 Volkswagen ID.4 SUVs should not charge the high voltage batteries beyond 80%, they should not charge their vehicles inside overnight, and they should not use Level 3 DC chargers.

Owners should park their ID.4 SUVs outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

Those steps are required because the high voltage ID.4 batteries may catch fire from misaligned electrodes.

The 2023-2024 Volkswagen ID.4 battery fire recall includes 800 vehicles that need the battery cell modules replaced.

Volkswagen learned of a "thermal event" in January 2024 when an ID.4 was charging at a Level 3 DC charger. Automakers use the phrase "thermal event" to describe different conditions, namely smoke, melting or fires.

VW inspectors tracked the event to the high voltage battery. Months later another VW ID.4 suffered a thermal event, but this time in a vehicle that was parked but not charging. Engineers determined the event began inside the battery.

More thermal events were reported and battery supplier SK Battery America discovered shifted electrodes inside the high voltage batteries. Volkswagen also learned some of the thermal events occurred while driving.

VW says drivers should watch for a loss of range or performance because those are symptoms of the battery defect.

A recall in Canada involves 136 ID.4 SUVs.

VW ID.4 battery fire recall letters should be mailed March 20, 2026. VW ID.4 owners with concerns should call 800-893-5298. Volkswagen's battery fire recall number is 93EW.