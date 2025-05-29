Volkswagen Atlas Backup Camera Recall Affects 171,000 SUVs

Rearview camera software errors can cause distorted images in Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

May 29, 2025 — Volkswagen has backup camera problems in more than 171,000 SUVs where the rearview camera images may become distorted.

The recalled 2024-2025 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport backup cameras may have software errors that cause the distorted images.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn't release additional VW recall details, but backup camera recall letters should be mailed beginning July 18, 2025.

Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners will need to take their vehicles to dealerships for updates to the rearview camera control unit software.

VW Atlas owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and refer to backup camera recall number 91SB.