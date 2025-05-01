Volkswagen Recalls 2025 ID. Buzz Electric Minivans

More than 5,600 VW ID. Buzz minivans have rear seats that hold 3 people, but only 2 seat belts.

May 1, 2025 — A 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz recall includes more than 5,600 electric minivans for a problem that doesn't occur much, if any.

The minivans are equipped with third-row rear seats that are wide enough for three passengers but designed for only two passengers.

As such, the bench seats are equipped with only two seat belts even though three people can be seated.

This is a violation of federal safety standards.

The ID. Buzz owner's manual says the number of occupants is limited to the number of seats equipped with seat belts.

Dealers will install trim to adjust the width of the VW ID. Buzz third-row rear seats.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz recall letters will be mailed June 20, 2025, but if you have questions about the recall, call 800-893-5298.

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz minivan recall number is 72LC.

This is the second 2025 VW ID. Buzz recall in less than two weeks. The previous recall was issued due to brake warning light problems.