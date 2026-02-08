BMW Starter Recall Issued After Fires

BMW recalls 94,000 vehicles for engine starter problems following a 2025 starter recall.

February 8, 2026 — A BMW starter recall includes more than 94,000 of these vehicles because the engine starters may overheat and catch fire.

2022-2023 BMW 2 Series Coupe

2021-2024 BMW 5 Series (xDrive)

2021-2022 BMW Z4

2022-2024 BMW 4 Series (Gran Coupe)

2021-2024 BMW 4 Series (Convertible and xDrive Convertible)

2021-2023 BMW 4 Series (Coupe)

2021-2024 BMW 3 Series

2021-2023 BMW X4

2021-2024 BMW X3

A separate starter recall affects Toyota Supra cars.

BMW had issued a starter recall in October 2025 for about 200,000 vehicles after finding evidence of thermal damage, but the root cause had not been determined.

The automaker continued to investigate the starter failures by conducting tests which involved repeated starting events. The starters were also torn down to search for cracks, loose connections or torque problems. Engineers found a buildup of metallic material inside the electrical relay chamber.

BMW says the metal was a result of increased abrasion of an internal component.

To date there have been no crashes or injuries due to the starters.

About 7,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

BMW will replace the starters after recall letters are mailed March 24, 2026.

Owners with questions about the BMW starter recall should call 800-525-7417.