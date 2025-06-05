Ford Explorer B-Pillar Door Trim Recall Affects 515,000 SUVs

Ford recalls 2016-2017 Ford Explorer B-pillar trim that can detach at the front doors.

June 4, 2025 — More than 515,000 Ford Explorers are recalled because the front B-pillar door trim can detach while driving.

The driver and front passenger B-pillar door trim recall involves 2016-2017 Ford Explorers, and as of April 7, Ford was aware of 1,482 warranty claims for B-pillar door trim falling off the Explorers.

Known as a B-pillar trim "applique," if it detaches while driving the trim can cause serious safety hazards to other vehicles and their occupants.

Ford knew about the Explorer B-pillar door trim problem in July 2019 because a technical service bulletin was issued on how dealerships should repair loose trim. But in March 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford about 38 complaints about B-pillar front door trim that detached on 2016-2017 Ford Explorers.

Ford describes what caused the loose door trim:

"Applique detachment may result from a combination of a design change adding a foam donut to the back (attachment side) of the applique that increased outward reaction force on the part, and inconsistent usage of hand rollers used to ensure complete adhesion of the part to door sheet metal during installation at the vehicle assembly plant."

Ford Explorer owners should watch for loose or separating B-pillar door trim appliques when opening or closing the doors. Drivers may also hear rattling or wind noise when driving.

More than 23,000 Explorers are recalled in Canada.

Ford Explorer B-pillar door trim recall letters will be mailed between June 9 and June 13, 2025, but final Explorer recall letters won't be mailed until dealers are ready to perform repairs. No dates have been announced while Ford's engineers determine the best way to repair the door trim problems.

Ford Explorer owners with questions about the B-pillar door trim recall should call 866-436-7332 and refer to Explorer door trim recall number 25S53.