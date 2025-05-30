Ford Bronco Recalls: Backup Cameras, Child Locks, Steering Control

3 Ford Bronco recalls, 3 different problems, 1 a re-recall from 2022, 1 a recall expansion.

May 30, 2025 — Ford has issued three safety recalls that affect Bronco owners.

Ford SYNC Screen Recall

A Ford Bronco recall for more than 12,200 vehicles has been issued after problems were reported from a November 2022 recall.

The recalled 2021-2022 Broncos are equipped with 8-inch SYNC infotainment screens that were repaired incorrectly under the 2022 recall.

Ford says the rearview camera image may still be displayed after a backing event has ended, a violation of federal safety standards.

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle." — Ford

Ford Bronco recall letters will be mailed beginning June 9, 2025, and dealerships will update the SYNC module software.

Bronco owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 25C14.

Ford Bronco and Ranger Steering Recall

Ford has recalled 2024-2025 Bronco and Ranger vehicles because the front upper control arm ball joint fasteners may be missing or tightened improperly.

This can allow the front upper control arms to detach from the knuckle assemblies, leaving drivers without steering and control.

About 4,500 Broncos and Rangers are recalled.

Dealers will inspect and tighten or replace the ball joint fasteners. Ford began mailing Bronco and Ranger recall letters May 23, 2025.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's Bronco and Ranger recall number is 25S45.

Ford Bronco Child Safety Lock Recall

Ford has recalled its 2024 Broncos because of problems with the child safety locks. Ford says the left-side rear door may be opened from the inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position.

The Bronco recall is an expansion of a March 2024 child safety lock recall.

According to Ford:

"An adjustment in the manufacturing process to improve door flushness inadvertently caused the location of the left-hand rear door latch reinforcement bracket to shift. As a result, when the child safety lock is in the 'ON' position, the inner release lever may contact the child lock coupling lever when the inside door handle is pulled, allowing the door to open."

About 2,300 Broncos are recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford began mailing Bronco child safety lock recall letters May 26, 2025. Dealerships will inspect the child safety locks and replace the rear door latches if necessary.

Ford Bronco owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S15.