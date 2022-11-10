Rearview Camera Problems Cause Ford Bronco Recall

Ford recalls 47,000 model year 2021-2022 Broncos because the backup images stick around.

November 10, 2022 — A 2021-2022 Ford Bronco recall has been issued for more than 47,000 vehicles equipped with rearview camera systems and 8-inch screen displays.

Ford says the backup camera image may stay on the display screen after a Bronco driver has shifted out of REVERSE.

The problem is the SYNC software which was not properly configured for when the driver operates the vehicle in 4-Low mode.

Ford Bronco recall letters will be mailed December 19, 2022, and Ford dealers will update the SYNC module software. It's also possible to update the software over-the-air without taking the Bronco to a dealer.

The automaker call this the "Ford Power-Up" deployment update.

Owners of 2021-2022 Ford Broncos may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22C27.