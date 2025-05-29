Ford Backup Camera Recall Affects 17 Models

Recall includes 1,234,434 Lincoln and Ford vehicles for failures of the rearview camera images.

May 29, 2025 — Another Ford backup camera recall has been announced, this time for 1,234,434 vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

This is an ongoing issue for Ford and cost the automaker $165 million in 2024 when the government accused Ford of rearview camera recall failures.

The latest backup camera recall includes these vehicles.

2021-2024 Ford Bronco

2021-2024 Ford F-150

2021-2024 Ford Edge

2023-2024 Ford Escape

2023-2024 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600

2022-2024 Ford Expedition

2022-2025 Ford Transit

2021-2023 Ford Mach-E

2024 Ford Ranger

2024 Ford Mustang

2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus

2022-2024 Lincoln Navigator

2023-2024 Lincoln Corsair

The rearview cameras may have software errors that cause the rear images to freeze, delay or not display at all.

"The center infotainment screen may freeze followed by a black screen and a system reboot. If this occurs during a backing event, the rear-view image may be frozen, missing, or delayed." — Ford

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in January regarding allegations of rearview camera complaints on 2021-2023 Ford F-150 trucks.

Ford learned of 15 complaints alleging frozen backup camera images while in reverse and an additional 18 with SYNC and/or accessory protocol interface module concerns. Another four complaints indicated an intermittent or persistent loss of rearview camera images.

A total of 232 warranty claims in North America were found for all models, and one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage was submitted.

Ford dealerships will update the accessory protocol interface module software or the updates may be sent through over-the-air updates.

Ford and Lincoln owners will receive interim backup camera recall letters in June, and second letters will be sent once repairs are ready, "anticipated for third quarter 2025."

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 25S49.