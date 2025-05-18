Ford Oil Leak Recall Affects 3.5-Liter GTDI Engines

Oil leaks cause recall of Ford F-150, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

May 18, 2025 — A Ford oil leak recall has been announced for more than 4,100 vehicles equipped with 3.5L GTDI engines.

Recalled are 2024-2025 Ford F-150, 2024-2025 Ford Expedition and 2024 Lincoln Navigator vehicles with misaligned engine cup plugs that can allow oil to rapidly leak.

According to Ford:

"The engine cup plug hydraulic insertion press was misaligned, resulting in cup plug distortion during assembly and reduction of the interface retention of the cup plug to the cylinder head bore."

A driver may see a low oil pressure warning light and experience reduced engine power.

A fire is highly possible if leaking oil hits hot exhaust or engine components, and oil that quickly leaks can starve the engine and cause it to stall.

Ford has been down this road before when a separate recall was issued in December 2024 for oil leaks.

Ford expects to mail oil leak recall letters May 26, 2025, and dealerships will inspect the 13 mm cylinder head cup plugs (holes 431 and 641) and replace the plugs if necessary.

Ford owners with concerns may call 866-436-7332 and refer to oil leak recall number 25S30.