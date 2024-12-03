Ford Recalls Vehicles With 3.5L GTDI Engines That Leak Oil

Includes 2024-2025 Ford F-150, 2024 Ford Expedition and 2024 Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

December 3, 2024 — More than 2,700 Ford F-150, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with 3.5L GTDI engines are recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford recalled the 2024-2025 Ford F-150, 2024 Ford Expedition and 2024 Lincoln Navigator vehicles because the engines can start leaking a lot of oil.

Ford says the engines may have misaligned engine cup plugs at the rear of the engines which can allow the engine oil to rapidly leak.

"On October 8, 2024, an issue pertaining to a 3.5L GTDI engine cup plug leak was brought to Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) for review following a report from Kansas City Assembly Plant that a 2024 Model Year F-150 vehicle equipped with a 3.5L GTDI engine experienced a sudden large-volume loss of engine oil during a vehicle evaluation at the assembly plant." — Ford

An inspection showed the 13mm cup plug at the rear of the engine on the exhaust side had been expelled from the right-hand cylinder head. The engine was torn down and it was verified the cup plug bore was not damaged and the dimensions of the cylinder head hole were correct.

But the cup plug indicated the plug was off-center when it was pressed into the cylinder head bore.

About 340 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Ford dealerships will replace the engine cup plugs if needed.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24S70.