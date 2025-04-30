Ford Expands Backup Camera Recalls From 2022 and 2023

About 290,000 vehicles recalled to repair problems with the rearview cameras and images.

April 30, 2025 — Ford has recalled more vehicles for backup camera problems, expanding two previous rearview camera recalls issued in 2022 and 2023.

Ford Backup Camera Recall (160,729 Vehicles)

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-450

2015 Ford Expedition

2015 Lincoln Navigator

2015 Lincoln MKC

Ford says those vehicles may have backup camera printed circuit board terminal header connectors that may be loose or damaged. The rearview image will be replaced with a blank or distorted image.

This is an expansion of a Ford Mustang backup camera recall in 2022.

According to Ford:

"Terminal header fretting corrosion results from a combination of both 1) a damaged solder reflow oven at the Tier 1 camera supplier which could cause twisting on the header’s placement and poor pin alignment and 2) an unauthorized change to the camera’s printed circuit board terminal header tooling at the camera supplier’s sub-supplier which could result in lower terminal contact forces."

Ford has experienced so many rearview camera problems and recalls that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fined Ford $165 million over backup camera recall failures. Ford entered into a consent order with NHTSA, and in February the government contacted Ford about an increasing trend of camera failures.

Ford opened an investigation and reviewed camera warranty data related to cameras built by Magna. From this investigation Ford decided to expand the Mustang rearview camera recall to include other vehicle models.

Ford expects to mail backup camera recall letters May 5, 2025, then dealers will replace the rearview cameras.

Customers with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 25S42.

Ford 360-Degree Camera Recall (128,889 Vehicles)

2022-2023 Ford Bronco

This is an expansion of a 2023 rearview camera image recall of Broncos and other models. Ford Bronco drivers may see a blue or black image instead of the 360-degree rearview image on the SYNC screen.

"Within the camera, fretting corrosion causes tin oxide formation on the internal camera connector due to thermally induced micro-movement between the tin plated contact surfaces. The rate of tin oxide accumulation in the connector is dependent on environmental factors like temperature and humidity." — Ford

The automaker also says there may be problems with the alignment of an internal connector which can deform the contact.

Recall documents allege two minor collisions have occurred from camera failures.

Ford Bronco rearview camera recall letters will be mailed May 5, 2025, and dealers will replace the cameras.

Bronco owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's backup camera recall number is 23S48.