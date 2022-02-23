Ford Mustang Backup Camera Recall Follows Warranty Claims

Ford recalls 2015-2017 Mustangs after owners said their rearview camera images failed.

February 23, 2022 — A Ford Mustang backup camera recall involves more than 330,000 cars that may have rearview camera wiring that may be damaged or loose.

The recalled 2015-2017 Mustang camera image screens can distort or go blank if the backup camera or wiring harness is damaged.

More than 7,000 warranty claims have been filed for the 2015 Mustang alone.

In September 2021, Ford opened an investigation into high repair rates of Magna backup cameras installed in 2015 Mustangs and learned about an unauthorized change made by a sub-supplier.

Ford found the supplier made changes to the printed circuit board tool which decreased the contact forces of the terminals. This caused fretting corrosion on the terminal header. But Ford also found a damaged solder oven at Magna which may have also contributed to backup camera failures.

According to Ford, at least 1,463 warranty claims had been filed by December 14, 2021, alleging damage to the trunk lid wiring harnesses on 2015-2017 Mustangs. By January 20, 2022, at least 7,000 warranty claims had been filed for backup camera problems on 2015 Ford Mustangs.

The automaker says it is aware of two alleged minor crashes but no reports of injuries have been received.

According to Ford, the recalled backup camera wiring harnesses were first used on February 22, 2014, until October 2, 2017. As for the recalled backup cameras, they were first installed in the Mustangs May 12, 2014, and taken out of production February 28, 2015.

Ford Mustang owners who paid their own money for repairs may be eligible for reimbursement until April 29, 2022.

Ford Mustang recall notices will be mailed March 7, 2022, but replacement parts may not be available until later. Mustang owners will receive second letters once those parts are available.

Ford Mustang owners with concerns should call 866-436-7332 and refer to rearview camera recall number 22S06.

Ford Mustang Backup Camera Problems

This latest Ford Mustang backup camera recall isn't Ford's first experience with camera image problems. In September 2020, Ford recalled more than 700,000 vehicles, including Mustangs, for rearview camera problems. However, all those vehicles were model year 2020.

In August 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Ford's backup camera recall, an investigation which remains open.

Those actions were joined by a Ford Mustang backup camera class action lawsuit for Massachusetts and another Mustang rearview camera lawsuit for Illinois.