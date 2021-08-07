Ford Backup Camera Recall Investigated By Feds

— Ford rearview camera problems that caused a backup camera recall of 620,000 vehicles in 2020 has now caused federal safety regulators to open a probe into the recall of these Ford models.
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Ford F-250
- 2020 Ford F-350
- 2020 Ford F-450
- 2020 Ford F-550
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Ford Transit
- 2020 Ford Expedition
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2020 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Ford Edge
- 2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Lincoln MKX
According to the backup camera recall, the problem was caused by insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board inside the rearview camera.
Ford customers reported the backup cameras, supplied by Magna Electronics, would work a while, stop a while then start working again.
Data provided by Ford indicated a high backup camera failure rate for 2020 models, but no crash or injury reports had been received.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says this "recall query" will have safety regulators investigating all aspects of the Ford backup camera recall.
CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the rearview camera recall investigation.