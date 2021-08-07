Ford Backup Camera Recall Investigated By Feds

Ford recalled 620,000 vehicles for rearview camera problems, now the government has questions.

August 7, 2021 — Ford rearview camera problems that caused a backup camera recall of 620,000 vehicles in 2020 has now caused federal safety regulators to open a probe into the recall of these Ford models.

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-450

2020 Ford F-550

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Expedition

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln MKX

According to the backup camera recall, the problem was caused by insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board inside the rearview camera.

Ford customers reported the backup cameras, supplied by Magna Electronics, would work a while, stop a while then start working again.

Data provided by Ford indicated a high backup camera failure rate for 2020 models, but no crash or injury reports had been received.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says this "recall query" will have safety regulators investigating all aspects of the Ford backup camera recall.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the rearview camera recall investigation.