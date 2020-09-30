Ford Rear Camera Recall For 701,000 Vehicles

Ford recalls multiple models with rearview cameras that may display distorted or blank images.

September 30, 2020 — A Ford rear camera recall for more than 701,000 vehicles has been issued because the cameras can display blank or distorted images on the screens.

The Ford rear camera recall includes these model year 2020 vehicles.

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-450

2020 Ford F-550

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Expedition

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln MKX

Specifically, the rearview camera problem is caused "insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera."

The Ford rear camera recall includes 620,246 vehicles in the U.S., 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico.

Ford was monitoring warranty claims related to the rear cameras that sometimes displayed distorted or blank images because problems with the systems may violate federal safety standards.

The rearview camera problem seemed to occur to multiple models with different failure rates, and the automaker even found rear camera image problems on vehicles that just arrived on dealer lots.

Ford says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports caused by the rear camera problems, but a recall is still necessary to satisfy federal standards.

The model year 2020 vehicles involved in the rear camera recall were built during these periods.

The Ford Explorer SUVs were built November 16, 2019, to May 18, 2020.

The Ford F-150 trucks were built October 26, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and from November 2, 2019, to May 18, 2020.

The Ford Mustang cars were built from November 18, 2019, to May 26, 2020.

The Ford Transits were built October 28, 2019, to May 20, 2020.

The Ford Super Duty trucks were built from November 3, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and from October 30, 2019, to May 18, 2020.

The Ford Expeditions were built October 30, 2019, to June 22, 2020.

The Ford Escape SUVs were built from November 5, 2019, to May 18, 2020.

The Ford Ranger trucks were built December 9, 2019, to May 19, 2020.

The Ford Edge SUVs were built November 13, 2019, to May 26, 2020.

The Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles were built November 21, 2019, to May 26, 2020.

The Lincoln Corsair vehicles were built November 14, 2019, to May 18, 2020.

The Ford rear camera recall will begin November 7, 2020, when dealerships will replace the rearview cameras.

Affected owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask Ford about rear camera recall 20C19.

