Ford 360-Degree Rearview Camera Recall Involves

Ford continues to have backup camera problems which cause the screens to be blue or black.

September 2, 2023 — A Ford rearview camera recall has been announced for dealerships to replace the 360-degree rearview cameras in about 170,000 of these vehicles.

2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator

2018-2021 Lincoln Navigator

2022-2023 Ford Transit

2021 Ford Bronco

The backup cameras may not display any rearview images when the vehicles are shifted into REVERSE. Instead, a driver may see a black or blue screen.

Between April 24, 2018, and August 3, 2023, there have been 3,486 warranty reports regarding rearview camera failures, two alleged crashes but no reports of injuries.

In September 2021, Ford recalled the Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair for rearview camera failures, and in January 2023 the same vehicles were recalled again. Owners reported their backup camera images were blue or black even though the vehicles had been repaired.

Then in May, Ford recalled more than 422,000 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles due to problems with the 360-degree rearview cameras.

This latest recall includes models not previously recalled.

Ford's engineers now believe the backup camera failures can occur due to the image processing module software. In addition, there can be problems with the camera hardware and the wiring retention.

Ford expects to mail rearview camera recall letters October 2, 2023.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 23S48.