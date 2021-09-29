Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair Recalled

Ford recalls more than 228,000 vehicles with rearview camera images that may fail to display.

September 28, 2021 — Ford rearview camera problems have caused a recall of more than 228,000 vehicles with rearview camera images that may not display on the screens.

The 2020-2021 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Aviator vehicles are equipped with 360-degree cameras with video outputs that may fail, causing the SYNC screens to turn blue.

Ford opened an investigation in March following Chinese reports of rearview camera image failures, and in August Ford saw that nearly 1,900 warranty claims had been filed.

Ford says the problem is caused by an unused general purpose output pin on the digital camera that was left open. If the pin is not pulled low it may be affected by a current leak and cause a loss of video output.

Ford says if the rearview camera display fails, the image may return when the vehicle is shut down and restarted.

The Ford and Lincoln vehicles were built during these dates:

Lincoln Aviator — October 19, 2018 through September 2, 2021 / September 14, 2020 through August 25, 2021 / September 7, 2019 through September 8, 2021

Lincoln Corsair — January 7, 2019 through September 7, 2021 / June 13, 2019 through April 24, 2021

Ford Explorer — October 19, 2018 through September 5, 2021 / September 14, 2020 through September 7, 2021 / September 9, 2019 through September 8, 2021

Ford Escape — June 6, 2019 through September 7, 2021 / March 10, 2021 through September 8, 2021

Ford and Lincoln dealers will update the image processing module software once recall notices are mailed October 7, 2021.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 21S44.