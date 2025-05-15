Ford Brake Fluid Leaks Cause Expedition and Lincoln Navigator Recall

More than 273,000 SUVs are recalled following brake fluid leaks from front brake lines.

May 14, 2025 — A Lincoln and Ford brake fluid leak recall involves more than 273,000 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs with front brakes that could fail.

The recall includes 2022-2024 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition vehicles equipped with front brake lines that may become damaged due to contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipes.

The front brake line may have been bent during the engine installation process at Ford’s final assembly plant. A damaged brake line can leak brake fluid and cause a loss of front brake function.

Ford learned of the brake fluid leak problem in February when warranty claims were filed for 2022 Lincoln Navigators. Engineers found Ford’s Kentucky truck plant had modified the radiator hose stowage process. Ford performed the modification to prevent the brake line from being bent.

According to Ford:

"Under the old process, during engine installation, the radiator hose could catch the right front brake line, bending it, which could lead to misrouting of the brake tube and rubbing against the engine air cleaner outlet pipe."

A driver should be aware of a change in the brake pedal and check for low brake fluid levels in the master cylinder reservoir. A red brake warning light will activate if enough brake fluid is lost.

Ford is aware of 45 warranty reports of front brake line leaks received between November 4, 2022, and April 8, 2024, but there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford brake fluid leak recall letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2025. Dealers will inspect the front brake lines for correct clearances, routing and retention and replace the front brake lines or air cleaner outlet pipes if necessary.

Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator owners can call 866-436-7332 and ask about brake line recall number 25S47.