Ford Transit vans can lose their heating, ventilation and air conditioning system functions.

May 6, 2025 — Ford has announced another re-recall because the vehicles were not repaired properly during the first recall in 2023.

This re-recall involves more than 470 model year 2022-2023 Ford Transit vans because the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system's controls can fail.

This includes losing the defog and defrost functions.

Dealers will update the remote climate control module software, but van owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25S23.