Ford Recalls F-150 Trucks That Can Lose Steering Control

More than 9,000 Ford F-150 trucks recalled for lower intermediate shaft problems.

May 17, 2025 — Ford has recalled more than 9,000 model year 2025 F-150 trucks that could leave drivers without steering control.

The 2025 Ford F-150 recall is necessary because the lower intermediate shafts can come loose and detach. The problem is caused by the shaft fasteners that may not be properly attached to the steering gears.

Ford describes what happened.

"The error proofing process control was not effectively aligned with the assembly station tool. As a result, the error proofing system could record a successful joint secure for a vehicle that may not have a successfully secured fastener."

F-150 drivers should be aware of steering wheels with too much play in them and rattle noises coming from the steering systems.

Ford learned of a 2025 F-150 warranty claim in March from the Kansas City assembly plant which said a dealer technician found “excessive steering play” while performing a road test as part of the pre-delivery inspection. The technician determined the lower intermediate shaft fastener was missing.

To date, Ford is aware of that single warranty claim but no other reports of problems.

Ford dealers will replace the lower intermediate shaft fasteners if necessary once F-150 recall letters are mailed May 26, 2025.

Ford F-150 owners who have questions about the recall should call 866-436-7332. Ford's F-150 lower intermediate shaft recall number is 25S46.