Ford Engine Block Heater Recall To Prevent Overheating

More than 47,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles need new engine block heaters, and possibly new cords.

June 4, 2025 — A Ford and Lincoln engine block heater recall involves more than 47,000 vehicles, with 40,420 of those recalled in Canada.

The recall includes these vehicles equipped with engine block heaters that may get too hot when plugged in.

2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus

2023 Lincoln Corsair

2025 Lincoln Corsair

2023-2025 Ford Escape

2025 Ford Maverick

2025 Ford Bronco Sport

Those models are equipped with 1.5L or 2.0L Modular Power Cylinder (MPC) engines and block heaters that can overheat when the vehicles are parked and the heaters are plugged in.

According to Ford:

"The design of the block heater element, its packaging in 1.5L and 2.0L MPC engine blocks, and the installation angle in affected vehicles in combination result in susceptiblity to block heater overheating resulting from coolant vapor or air being trapped around the heating element of the block heater. This potential for overheating exists when the block heater is plugged in."

Engine block heaters were overheating in China in January which involved coolant leaks and melting engine block heater cables in 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs. But Ford and the block heater supplier could find no problems at first.

Over the course of a few months the supplier finally determined the problem can occur based on the angle of the heater.

As of May 2, 2025, Ford is aware of 120 warranty reports, but there have been no crash, injury or fire reports.

A driver should watch for leaking coolant or illuminated "check engine" lights. Additionally, the engine block heater electrical connector may suffer damage.

Interim Ford engine block heater recall letters will be mailed between June 9 and June 13, 2025, then second block heater recall letters will be mailed once dealers have the necessary replacement parts. That's likely to be between October and December 2025.

Ford and Lincoln dealers will replace the engine block heater elements and possibly the electrical cords.

Owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about Ford engine block heater recall number 25S52.