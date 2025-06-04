Ford Hybrid Engine Problems Cause Third Recall

About 2,000 Ford hybrid vehicles recalled to prevent engine compartment fires.

June 3, 2025 — Ford hybrid engine problems have caused a third recall which includes 2020-2023 Ford Escape Hybrid, 2021-2023 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid vehicles equipped with 2.5L hybrid engines.

Ford owners are again warned to immediately park and shut off the hybrid engines if they hear abnormal noise from the engines or if their vehicles experience reductions in power. And seeing smoke coming from under the hood is a definite sign.

More than 2,000 hybrids are recalled because they weren't repaired correctly during a May 2023 recall.

The Ford hybrid engine problems caused a May 2023 recall which was preceded by a recall in 2022 for hybrid engine issues.

According to Ford, an engine compartment fire is possible if the 2.5-liter engine fails and engine oil and fuel vapors are released into the engine compartment. A fire can occur if oil or fuel vapors build up near hot exhaust or engine components.

Ford says dealer technicians recorded the vehicles as successfully repaired in 2023 when they weren't.

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle." — Ford

Nearly 300 of the Ford hybrid vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Ford hybrid engine recall letters will be mailed between June 23 and June 30, 2025. Dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Ford Escape Hybrid, Ford Maverick Hybrid and Lincoln Corsair Hybrid owners with concerns should call 866-436-7332 and refer to Ford hybrid recall number 25S54.