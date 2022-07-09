Ford Hybrid Fire Recall Follows 23 Engine Fires

Ford recalls 100,000 Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

July 8, 2022 — A Ford hybrid fire recall includes about 100,000 Ford Escape, Ford Maverick and Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5-liter hybrid or plug-in hybrid systems.

The 2020-2022 Ford hybrid vehicles are at risk of engine fires if engine oil and fuel vapors build up near ignition sources when the engines fail from crankshaft problems.

Ford didn't release much information about the recall and the government hasn't either, but apparently nothing about the recall involves engine failures.

However, Ford believes at least 23 underhood engine fires have occurred in the vehicles worldwide.

Ford believes the engines can fail from crankshaft machining problems, but the automaker also believes the chance of an engine failure is rare based on current failure rates of 0.17 repairs per 1,000 hybrid vehicles.

Other than the engine fires, Ford isn't aware of any crashes or injuries and owners have not been warned to stop driving the hybrid vehicles or to park them outside.

Ford dealers will make changed to the engine shields and active grille shutters so that more air can flow to reduce temperatures.

Ford expects to contact hybrid owners in August, but concerned owners with questions should call 866-436-7332.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more is known about the Ford hybrid fire recall.