Ford F-150 Lightning Recall Expanded Over Control Issues

Ford recalls about 41,000 electric F-150 trucks because drivers can lose steering control.

June 1, 2025 — A Ford F-150 Lightning recall involves about 41,000 electric trucks at risk of losing control.

The recall affects 2024-2025 F-150 Lightning trucks equipped with front upper control arm ball joint nuts that may not have been tightened properly. It's possible the front upper control arm may detach from the knuckle assembly and cause a crash.

According to Ford:

"The nut on the upper control arm ball joint may not have achieved the correct torque due to variation in the alignment or orientation between the fastening tool and the fastener that may have induced lateral forces on the tool, preventing it from properly seating on the fastener."

The recall is an expansion of a December 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck recall for the same problems.

The problem can cause an F-150 electric truck driver to suffer a loss of directional control.

About 11,400 F-150 Lightning trucks are recalled in Canada.

Ford F-150 Lightning recall letters will be mailed beginning June 9, 2025. Dealerships will inspect the upper control arm ball joint nuts and replace the nuts and/or knuckle assemblies.

Ford truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24S76.