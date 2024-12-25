Ford F-150 Lightning Problems Cause Recall Following Crash

Ford recalls 12,000 F-150 Lightning trucks for problems that can cause drivers to lose control.

December 25, 2024 — Ford F-150 Lightning problems have caused a recall of nearly 12,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) at risk of serious control and steering problems.

The recall of 2023-2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks is necessary because the front upper control arm ball joint nuts may not have been tightened properly.

This can allow the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly.

Ford is aware of one crash caused by the problem.

According to Ford, an F-150 Lightning owner "reported that at 639 miles they experienced intermittent vibration while driving at highway speed before the vehicle suddenly made an uncommanded left turn into a side rail. Upon inspection, the dealer technician discovered the upper control arm nut was missing and the joint had separated from the knuckle."

A Ford F-150 Lightning driver will experience a partial loss of directional control if the front upper control arm separates from the knuckle assembly.

A truck driver may notice the F-150 Lightning vibrating or hear a clunk or rattle noise if the ball joint nut is loose or missing.

Ford dealers will inspect the torque of the left and right upper control arm ball joint nuts. Dealers will replace the nuts if the torque inspection passes. Dealerships will replace the control arm ball joint nuts and knuckles if the torque inspection fails.

Ford F-150 Lightning recall letters are expected to be mailed February 3, 2025.

Owners of the recalled Ford F-150 Lightning trucks may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S76.