Ford Moonroof Wind Deflector Recall Affects 175,000 Vehicles

Ford moonroof wind deflector clips may not be attached good enough to the moonroof frame.

October 30, 2025 — A Ford recall of 175,000 vehicles equipped with moonroofs has been announced because the moonroof wind deflector clips may fail on these vehicles.

2021-2022 Ford Expedition

2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator

2021-2023 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty

Specifically, the moonroof wind deflector clips may not be properly attached to the moonroof frames, allowing the moonroof wind deflector to detach and fly off the vehicle.

It's something that can happen because it has happened. As of September 30, 2025, Ford was aware of 341 moonroof wind deflector warranty reports filed between May 14, 2021, and May 15, 2025.

Additionally, Ford says two drivers were hit by the wind deflectors after they detached from the vehicles.

A Ford customer should be aware of increased wind or rattle noises when the moonroof is open.

Ford will mail moonroof wind deflector recall letters between November 3 to November 7, 2025.

Each Ford dealer will confirm all 13 wind deflector clips are fully secured to the moonroof frame.

Owners with questions may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to moonroof wind deflector recall number 25SB7.