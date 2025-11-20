Ford Broncos Recalled After Instrument Panel Clusters Failed

About 230,000 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles need software updates.

November 20, 2025 — Another Ford Bronco recall has been announced, this time for about 230,000 Broncos and Bronco Sports equipped with instrument panel clusters that may fail when the vehicles are started.

The recalled 2025-2026 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport vehicles need updates to the instrument panel cluster software.

This is Ford's 137th safety recall of 2025.

A driver will know if the problem occurs because the instrument panel will be blank when the vehicle is started. This is a safety problem because a driver won't see any warning lights, gauges or other safety information.

According to Ford:

"During the sleep entry sequence of the IPC [instrument panel cluster], a CAN wakeup interrupt can occur within a narrow timeframe, resulting in a memory protection fault."

As of November 7, Ford was aware of 12 warranty claims received since May 15, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford F-Series trucks have also suffered from instrument panel cluster failures, causing a recall of more than 430,000 trucks in August.

Ford Bronco instrument panel recall letters will be mailed between December 8 and December 12, 2025. The software update can be sent over-the-air or by visiting a dealership.

Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about instrument panel cluster recall number 25SC3.