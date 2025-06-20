Ford Mustang Mach-E Recall Affects Transmission Park Rods

Ford recalls about 300 SUVs at risk of rolling away due to transmission problems.

June 20, 2025 — Ford has again recalled certain 2025 Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUVs, this time about 300 of them at risk of rolling away due to transmission problems.

The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs are equipped with transmission park rods that may not engage when the SUVs are shifted into PARK.

Ford says the transmission park rod assembly may not lock the transmission in PARK because of burrs on the park rod.

According to Ford, a driver will not see an illuminated "P" if the problem occurs, but a driver will see a wrench light and shift system warning message will be displayed in the instrument panel.

The electronic parking brake will apply automatically on all “PARK” selections, unless a problem occurs with the brake. And a driver may manually turn off the electronic parking brake, which they should not do until the vehicle is repaired.

Ford Mustang Mach-E park rod recall letters will be mailed September 22, 2025, and dealers will replace the transmission park rod assemblies.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's transmission park rod recall number is 25C25.