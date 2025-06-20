Ford Broncos Recalled Over Passenger Airbag Failures

Ford recalls its 2025 Broncos after finding defects that can prevent the airbags from deploying.

June 20, 2025 — Ford has recalled its 2025 Broncos because the passenger airbags may fail.

More than 2,200 Ford Bronco vehicles are recalled because the active vent flaps can interfere with airbag deployments.

Ford describes the defect:

"The active vent flap of the passenger airbag may not open during a crash that deploys the passenger airbag. If the active vent flap fails to open, the internal cushion pressure will not decrease as rapidly as designed, resulting in a higher-pressure cushion interacting with an occupant. Certain passenger airbags assembled by the supplier were manufactured with plastic flanges that could break when the airbag is deployed."

Ford is not aware of any warranty reports, complaints, crashes or injuries about the airbag problems.

Ford will mail interim passenger airbag recall letters to Bronco owners beginning June 28, 2025, then second recall letters will be mailed when dealers have replacement airbag modules.

Dealers will replace the passenger airbag modules, but Ford Bronco owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's Bronco passenger airbag recall number is 25C27.