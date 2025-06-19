Ford Recalls 28,000 Broncos For Child Safety Lock Failures

Ford Bronco 4-door left rear child safety locks can fail because of problems with the door latches.

June 19, 2025 — Ford Bronco rear door latch and child safety lock problems have caused a recall of 2025 Bronco four-door SUVs.

Ford Bronco two-door vehicles do not have child safety locks, and the recalled four-door Broncos do have child safety locks on the rear edges of the rear doors.

About 28,000 Broncos are recalled because the left-hand rear doors may be able to be opened from inside the Broncos when the child safety locks are in the "ON" positions.

Ford describes the cause of the problem.

"The left-hand side rear door child lock latch exhibits dimensional interference to inner door components, which causes distortion within the child lock latch mechanism, leading to malfunction of the child lock."

Ford learned about the child safety lock problem in May when the Michigan assembly plant discovered a rear door child safety lock that didn't work. The left rear door was opened using the inside handle with the child safety lock in the “ON” position, which should never happen.

Ford opened an investigation which determined some door latch parts had been produced out of specification. Engineers found issues with the left rear door latch attachment conical hole position that was out of specification. Ford also confirmed only left rear door latches have defects because the right-hand doors have more clearance between the latches and doors.

Ford is not aware of any warranty, complaint or injury reports.

Ford Bronco rear door latch recall letters will be mailed from June 23 to June 27, 2025. Dealerships will replace the rear door latches if needed.

Ford Bronco owners with questions may call 866-436-7332. Ford's rear door latch recall number is 25S64.