About 10 trucks are recalled if equipped with the onboard scales features.

June 6, 2025 — A Ford F-150 recall involves about 10 trucks equipped with the onboard scales features.

The recalled 2021 Ford F-150 trucks were previously repaired, but the repairs failed.

Ford says over-the-air software updates to the body control modules may have disabled both reverse lights.

Ford F-150 recall letters are expected to be mailed on June 9, 2025, and dealers will update the body control module software.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25S57.