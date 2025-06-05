Another Ford Pre-Collision Assist Recall Announced

Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators should have been repaired under a 2020 recall.

June 5, 2025 — Ford Pre-Collision Assist problems have caused a re-recall of 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Lincoln Navigator vehicles supposedly repaired under a May 2020 recall.

Pre-Collision Assist features such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking can fail due to software errors.

The problems should have been fixed in 2020 but the recalled vehicles were not repaired properly.

More than 420 vehicles are recalled and need their body control module software updated after recall letters are mailed.

Customers can call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25S56.