Ford Re-Recalls F-150 Lightning Trucks After Repairs Failed

Ford recalls 200 F-150 Lightning electric trucks for tire pressure monitoring light problems.

June 5, 2025 — Ford has recalled nearly 200 model year 2022 F-150 Lightning electric trucks that were repaired incorrectly under a June 2022 recall.

The recalled trucks are equipped with 20-inch or 22-inch all season tires.

The problem is the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) light that may not illuminate to warn the driver of low tire pressure.

Ford will begin mailing F-150 Lightning recall letters June 23, 2025, then dealers will update the body control module software.

Ford F-150 Lightning owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25C20.