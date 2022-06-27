Ford F-150 Lightning Recall Issued Over Tire Pressure Values

Ford recalls 2,900 F-150 Lightning electric trucks that may have tire pressure lights that fail.

June 27, 2022 — A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning recall includes about 2,900 electric trucks due to problems with the tire pressure monitoring systems.

The system lights may not activate when the tire pressure is too low.

Ford says the 2022 F-150 Lightning recommended cold inflation tire pressure was set to 35 psi rather than the correct pressure of 42 psi.

The Ford F-150 Lightning trucks are equipped with 20-inch or 22-inch all-season tires, and about 220 of the trucks are recalled in Canada.

A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning owner who wants the fix now can have a dealer update the body control module software.

However, all F-150 Lightning trucks will be able to receive an over-the-air software update in 30 days.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released details about the Ford F-150 Lightning recall, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332.